Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 204,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,813,000 after purchasing an additional 19,313 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 46,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $72.07. The company had a trading volume of 421,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,714. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.87 and a 1 year high of $72.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

