Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 960,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,105,000 after purchasing an additional 103,846 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 138,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of EELV stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.72. The company had a trading volume of 894 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,181. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.18. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $25.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.