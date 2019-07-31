Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 82 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Regent Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total value of $1,997,234.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 232,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,078,755.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.25. 1,640,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,135,982. The company has a market cap of $181.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $104.53 and a one year high of $135.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.33.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.35.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.