Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 115.9% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 93.7% during the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $308.95. 22,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,276. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $306.82. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $287.66 and a fifty-two week high of $442.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Swann set a $453.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered Weis Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $158.00 target price on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.65.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.93, for a total transaction of $305,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,045.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 9,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.74, for a total value of $3,012,456.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,507,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

