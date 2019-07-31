Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $388.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $353.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $6.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $304.76. 609,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,877. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $287.66 and a twelve month high of $442.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.82.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.24 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.93, for a total transaction of $305,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,045.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 9,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.74, for a total transaction of $3,012,456.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,507,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,138,000 after acquiring an additional 78,143 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $777,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

