RED Market Capitalization Tops $814,102.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last week, RED has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. RED has a total market capitalization of $814,102.00 and approximately $6,796.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED token can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.75 or 0.00971189 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00013278 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00015614 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000375 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000709 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang

RED Token Trading

RED can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

