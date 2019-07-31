RChain Reaches Market Cap of $23.64 Million (RHOC)

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 30th. During the last week, RChain has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. RChain has a market capitalization of $23.64 million and $83,246.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0632 or 0.00000654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, OOOBTC, Bitinka and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00281972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.00 or 0.01531948 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000867 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00118470 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00021778 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000603 BTC.

RChain’s launch date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop

RChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Bitinka, Kucoin, Bilaxy, IDEX, ChaoEX, OOOBTC and AirSwap. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

