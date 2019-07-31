Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.84 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RYAM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.85. 219,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,614. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.08. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $22.07.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RYAM shares. TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $40.00 target price on Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

