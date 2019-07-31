Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 163.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 295.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period.

Shares of FPX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.20. The stock had a trading volume of 540 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,011. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $57.82 and a 52-week high of $81.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.19.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

