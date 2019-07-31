Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 2,500 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 27,621 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,506,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,094,000 after buying an additional 141,503 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 69,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.44. 18,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,543. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.21.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

