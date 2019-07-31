Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $255,000 in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBC. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WABCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WABCO by 1,152.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WABCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in WABCO by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in WABCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on WBC shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of WABCO from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair downgraded shares of WABCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. WABCO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

Shares of WBC stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,512. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.98. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.90 and a 12-month high of $146.68.

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

