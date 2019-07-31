Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $296,000 Holdings in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in WEX were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of WEX by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 152,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,717,000 after acquiring an additional 34,489 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of WEX by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

WEX traded up $3.49 on Wednesday, hitting $219.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,629. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.53. WEX Inc has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $221.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $381.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.57 million. WEX had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.88%. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

In other WEX news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $287,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Dubyak sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,601,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,267 shares of company stock valued at $8,960,178. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Citigroup set a $317.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.31.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

