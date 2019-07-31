Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $285,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,683,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,875,000 after buying an additional 39,416 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,290,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,993,000 after acquiring an additional 186,925 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,202,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,552,000 after acquiring an additional 141,126 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 815,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 712,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,573 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

GEM traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.47. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,615. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.74. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $34.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.