Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 35,293 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 891,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,069,000 after buying an additional 365,924 shares during the period. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACGL. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) target price on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BidaskClub lowered Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.04.

NASDAQ ACGL traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.00. 97,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,285. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $39.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 17.93%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 55,408 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $1,876,114.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,389.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 17,712 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $597,071.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,125,345.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 498,343 shares of company stock valued at $16,927,360. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

