Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 3,490 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Westrock were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westrock by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,068,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,191,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,233,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Westrock during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westrock by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,267,000 after purchasing an additional 297,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westrock by 757.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 289,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 256,040 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. Westrock Co has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

WRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.51 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

