Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires New Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 962,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 40,479 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 44.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 630,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,814,000 after acquiring an additional 194,904 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.3% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 406,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 19.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 203,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 33,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter valued at $6,024,000.

Shares of RDVY opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.23. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $32.60.

