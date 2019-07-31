Raymond James Downgrades SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) to Market Perform

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $22.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $26.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74.

In related news, Director Monique Berke bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.21 per share, with a total value of $84,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 74.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 341,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 145,465 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 14.7% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 497,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the first quarter worth about $898,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 34,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter worth about $558,000. 38.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

