Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,800,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $12,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RRC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 667.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

In related news, Director Steven D. Gray purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $175,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 13,753,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,988,779. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. Range Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.20.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $851.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.93 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 45.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RRC. Cowen began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 target price on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.01.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

