Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $178.58

Randall & Quilter Investment Hldg Ltd (LON:RQIH)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.58 and traded as high as $170.00. Randall & Quilter Investment shares last traded at $172.00, with a volume of 2,321 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment in a report on Monday, July 1st. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

The company has a market cap of $336.98 million and a P/E ratio of 29.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 178.39. The company has a current ratio of 13.12, a quick ratio of 12.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.69.

In other Randall & Quilter Investment news, insider Alan Quilter sold 500,000 shares of Randall & Quilter Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.46), for a total value of £940,000 ($1,228,276.49).

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages insurance companies worldwide. The company operates through Insurance Investments, Insurance Services, Underwriting Management, and Other segments. Its Insurance Investments segment acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt; and provides capital support to Lloyd's syndicates.

