Randall Casson Sells 400 Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) Director Randall Casson sold 400 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.92, for a total transaction of C$26,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,543,232.

Randall Casson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Randall Casson sold 17,700 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.75, for a total transaction of C$1,075,275.00.

TIH traded down C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$66.20. 151,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,379. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Toromont Industries Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$51.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$699.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$732.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Toromont Industries Ltd will post 3.9100002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 30.40%.

TIH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.00.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

