Ragnarok Price Reaches $0.0003 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. During the last week, Ragnarok has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. Ragnarok has a total market cap of $4,051.00 and $6.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00276127 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009987 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.50 or 0.01479528 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000839 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00117579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00021746 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000592 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 17,369,109 coins and its circulating supply is 13,443,824 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

Ragnarok can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

