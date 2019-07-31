QV Investors Inc. Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 82,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,936,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,396,803,000 after acquiring an additional 148,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $1,235,719,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,778,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,115,989,000 after acquiring an additional 345,982 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,877,915 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $716,891,000 after acquiring an additional 626,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,088,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $702,965,000 after acquiring an additional 626,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $5,692,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,127,149.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $5,356,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,310 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,356,250 shares of company stock worth $76,913,375. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.58.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,547,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,285,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.27. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

