QV Investors Inc. Has $7.51 Million Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma accounts for 1.0% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $7,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $105,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America set a $77.00 price target on shares of Zscaler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush set a $12.00 price target on shares of GameStop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.48.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $67.19. 13,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,683. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.77. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

