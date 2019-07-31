QunQun 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $730,782.00 (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.68, $50.98, $51.55 and $18.94. During the last week, QunQun has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $7.62 million and approximately $730,782.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QunQun alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $580.51 or 0.05886082 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00048083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000196 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001044 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QUN is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 640,281,808 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $32.15, $20.33, $24.43, $7.50, $24.68, $10.39, $33.94, $13.77, $5.60, $50.98 and $18.94. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.