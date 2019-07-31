Quantstamp (QSP) Price Hits $0.0144 on Exchanges

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, GOPAX, Huobi and Gate.io. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and $119,206.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00275711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.66 or 0.01462715 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00116133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021977 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Huobi, DDEX, Kucoin, IDEX, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

