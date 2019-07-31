Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Quad/Graphics stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,653,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,062. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Quad/Graphics has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $24.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27.

QUAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Quad/Graphics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Quad/Graphics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quad/Graphics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quad/Graphics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

