QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 4.50 Per Share

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of QQ stock opened at GBX 291.40 ($3.81) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 284.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. QinetiQ Group has a 52-week low of GBX 261.10 ($3.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 324.40 ($4.24).

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

In related news, insider Neil A. Johnson bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of £146,500 ($191,428.20). Also, insider Steve Wadey sold 71,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.66), for a total transaction of £199,351.60 ($260,488.17). Insiders acquired 50,206 shares of company stock valued at $14,709,659 in the last ninety days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QQ shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 297.86 ($3.89).

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.