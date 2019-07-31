Qbao Hits Market Cap of $1.19 Million (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Qbao token can currently be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges including Coinnest, Allcoin, CoinEgg and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded up 10% against the dollar. Qbao has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $25,568.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 56.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Token Profile

QBT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Coinnest, Allcoin, Gate.io and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

