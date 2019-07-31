QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “QAD Inc. operates as a global provider of enterprise software applications, professional services and application support for manufacturing companies. The Company’s core product QAD Enterprise Applications is an integrated suite of software applications deployable in computer infrastructures, on demand and on premise deployment as well underlying databases, hardware platforms and operating systems. Solution suites offered are- QAD Standard Financials and QAD Enterprise Financials; QAD Customer Management; QAD Manufacturing suite; QAD Supply Chain; QAD Service and Support; QAD Enterprise Asset Management; QAD Transportation Management; QAD Analytics. Additionally, QAD also offer services for customer support; implementation; on demand and application management; migration and upgrade; and business consulting. Industries catered by the Company include automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, industrial products and life sciences. QAD Inc is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Virtusa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

QAD stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.85. QAD has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.53 million, a P/E ratio of 86.37 and a beta of 1.12.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. QAD had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. QAD’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that QAD will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QAD news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $285,420.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,475,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,880,269.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $237,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,481,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,762,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,900 shares of company stock worth $2,094,097. Corporate insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QADA. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QAD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,001,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QAD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,763,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of QAD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,325,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QAD by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 792,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,157,000 after buying an additional 52,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QAD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

