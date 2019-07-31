Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Increased by Analyst

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LivePerson in a report released on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08). B. Riley also issued estimates for LivePerson’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.14 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 15.78%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LPSN. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $32.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.70 and a beta of 1.08. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,678,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,752,000 after acquiring an additional 52,606 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 10.7% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,381,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,138,000 after acquiring an additional 327,580 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 87.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,464,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,510,000 after acquiring an additional 681,616 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 829,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,645,000 after acquiring an additional 59,457 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 3.6% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 720,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,202,000 after acquiring an additional 25,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 23,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $644,071.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 16,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $447,904.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,075. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

