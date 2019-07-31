Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Cut by Northcoast Research

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LKQ in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 26th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research set a $43.00 price target on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of USD Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $240.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wellington Shields lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. LKQ presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

LKQ stock opened at $26.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. LKQ has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $34.74.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 14.54%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its holdings in LKQ by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 22,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LKQ by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in LKQ by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in LKQ by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 31,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other LKQ news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,721 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $289,895.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,131 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $31,588.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,869.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

