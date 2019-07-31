Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Comcast Co. Cut by SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Comcast in a report issued on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the cable giant will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Comcast’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$83.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $44.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. Comcast has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at $195,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,436,003 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $145,274,000 after acquiring an additional 120,183 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 31.8% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 14,799 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 361.3% during the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 73,975 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 57,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 53.4% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,467 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

