Q3 2019 Earnings Estimate for FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FirstCash in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FirstCash’s FY2019 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $369.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

NYSE FCFS opened at $103.22 on Monday. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $66.28 and a 12 month high of $106.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.44.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,987,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

