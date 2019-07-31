Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) Lifted by Analyst

Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Pattern Energy Group in a report released on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pattern Energy Group’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

PEGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

Pattern Energy Group stock opened at $24.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Pattern Energy Group has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.43). Pattern Energy Group had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,363,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 512.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 615,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,551,000 after purchasing an additional 515,374 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,701,000 after purchasing an additional 461,400 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pattern Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,619,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,457,000 after purchasing an additional 229,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 116.55%.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

