Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd (CVE:PE) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 35,150 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 101,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08.

About Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE)

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company's primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project with 1,085 lithium placer claims covering approximately 10,600 hectares (ha) located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.

