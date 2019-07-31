PUBLYTO Token Price Up 20.5% Over Last 7 Days (PUB)

PUBLYTO Token (CURRENCY:PUB) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 31st. One PUBLYTO Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Chaince and CoinBene. PUBLYTO Token has a market capitalization of $596,022.00 and $143.00 worth of PUBLYTO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PUBLYTO Token has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00274431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.06 or 0.01466508 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000832 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00115686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00021558 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000590 BTC.

About PUBLYTO Token

PUBLYTO Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,497,764,594 tokens. The official website for PUBLYTO Token is publyto.com . PUBLYTO Token’s official message board is medium.com/publyto . PUBLYTO Token’s official Twitter account is @publyto

