Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) Insider Robert East Purchases 5,000 Shares

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) insider Robert East purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 438 ($5.72) per share, for a total transaction of £21,900 ($28,616.23).

Shares of LON:PFG traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 435.90 ($5.70). The company had a trading volume of 1,476,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.29, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 416.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 17.37. Provident Financial plc has a 1-year low of GBX 386.40 ($5.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 705.80 ($9.22).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.45) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised Provident Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 624.14 ($8.16).

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

