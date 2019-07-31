Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Provident Financial (LON:PFG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) target price on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 624.14 ($8.16).

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at GBX 437.20 ($5.71) on Monday. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of GBX 386.40 ($5.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 705.80 ($9.22). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 416.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.29.

In other news, insider Paul Hewitt acquired 9,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 527 ($6.89) per share, with a total value of £50,001.76 ($65,336.16). Also, insider Elizabeth G. Chambers acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 420 ($5.49) per share, for a total transaction of £50,400 ($65,856.53). Insiders bought a total of 139,305 shares of company stock valued at $68,989,867 in the last quarter.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

