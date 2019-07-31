Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $765,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 112.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,980,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,704,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,262,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,151,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,942,000 after acquiring an additional 22,913 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RYT stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,415. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.75. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $131.15 and a 52 week high of $188.09.

