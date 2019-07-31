Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 17,295 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 116.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,295 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 678.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,133,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959,912 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 533.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,209,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,883 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $84,923,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,191,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $54,429,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $39.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,126. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

