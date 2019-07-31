ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 64,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SSO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.18. 5,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,229. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $81.39 and a twelve month high of $133.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.27.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

