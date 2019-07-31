ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 170,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 610,835 shares.The stock last traded at $18.59 and had previously closed at $18.45.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.48.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EUM. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $4,129,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets by 64.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 57,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 22,601 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

