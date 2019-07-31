PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.20.

PRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PROS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PROS from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PROS to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PROS from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

NYSE PRO traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.36. The stock had a trading volume of 285,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,210. PROS has a 1 year low of $28.18 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -66.39 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.41% and a negative return on equity of 57.99%. The company had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PROS will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new position in PROS in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in PROS in the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in PROS by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PROS in the 4th quarter worth $15,133,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PROS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,369,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,105,000 after buying an additional 15,525 shares during the period.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

