Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,000.00 price objective on Booking and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $14.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.31 million, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Pro-Dex has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $17.95.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 12.98%.

In other news, CEO Kirk Richard Lee Van, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $46,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,885.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pro-Dex in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Pro-Dex by 6.2% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 73,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pro-Dex by 82.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 33,940 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Pro-Dex by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Pro-Dex in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and shavers and machined parts. In addition, it provides engineering, and quality and regulatory consulting services.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.