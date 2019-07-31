PRiVCY (PRIV) Price Reaches $0.0046 on Major Exchanges

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last seven days, PRiVCY has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One PRiVCY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. PRiVCY has a market capitalization of $75,941.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00275609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.78 or 0.01470682 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00116194 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021720 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PRiVCY Profile

PRIV is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io . PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

PRiVCY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRiVCY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

