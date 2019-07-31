Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 950 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $49,198.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,132.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $764,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,837.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEC traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.46. 13,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,208. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.17. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a one year low of $55.17 and a one year high of $85.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JEC. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.84.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

