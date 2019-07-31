Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 399 Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,907 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

CDK stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,634. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.85. CDK Global Inc has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $64.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.33.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $602.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.47 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 113.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CDK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CDK Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $50,740.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,415.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

