Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 2,244 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,182,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,787,470,000 after buying an additional 408,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,720,250,000 after buying an additional 482,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,283,248,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,709,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $894,700,000 after buying an additional 225,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,241,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $631,039,000 after buying an additional 174,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.29.

AMGN stock traded up $6.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.17. 1,346,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,673. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.29. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $210.19. The stock has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 71.02% and a net margin of 34.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total value of $375,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,306.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.