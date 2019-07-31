Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Decreases Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 280.3% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

IYF stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $129.13. The company had a trading volume of 842 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,293. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $99.30 and a 1 year high of $130.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.88.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

