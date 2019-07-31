Primecoin (XPM) Market Capitalization Tops $4.62 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001615 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Trade By Trade, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. Primecoin has a market cap of $4.62 million and $18,264.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000058 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 28,470,715 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Bittylicious, CoinEgg, Bleutrade, BX Thailand and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

